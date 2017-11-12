Very embarrassing gaffe from NZ Labour Party

Can you tell the difference between New Zealand’s most famous feminist who led the movement to get New Zealand women the vote (making them the first women in the entire world to gain that right) and a New Zealand author?

The NZ Labour party can’t.



Jacinda Ardern has been given a special gift by one of the world’s leading female bosses.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg gifted Ms Ardern a framed picture of Kate Sheppard – New Zealand’s most famous suffragette.

Ms Ardern was presented with the gift during a meeting at APEC on Friday.

Ms Sandberg is one of the world’s top female business leaders – she was the first woman to sit on Facebook’s board and also held a top job at Google.