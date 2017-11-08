Enjoy some schadenfreude as Labour pops a leftie journalist’s balloon

Gordon Campbell wrote a haughty treatise on how Labour was doing democracy a service by denying National select committee positions.

In New Zealand, select committees are a vital part of the political process. As the Law Commission pointed out in February, given the way that select committees scrutinise and improve legislation, they perform the role of the second parliamentary chamber that the New Zealand system sorely lacks. Their role extends beyond the mere vetting of legislation, though. Since 1985, they have been (a) empowered to examine the spending of government agencies and (b) hold the Executive accountable to Parliament via their systematic scrutiny of government activity and (c) they also hear petitions from the public.

Among other things, it was tactically foolish of English to baldly state his intention of paralysing the select committee system for political gain. His decision to do so seems to come down to arrogance. National may well feel it is born to rule, and therefore has a God-given right to prevent anyone else from governing in its place. That was the attitude the Republicans adopted – and the GOP was willing to poison the well of democracy if that’s what it took to prevent Obama from carrying out his duties.

Well, New Zealand may be a country divided between the centre right and centre left, rural and urban, old and young – but it isn’t the United States. Here, most of the public wants this new government to be able to carry out its legislative programme. Along the way, National can oppose what it doesn’t like. Yet it would be a noxious innovation in our political culture for National to follow through on its threat to use its numbers on select committees to render Parliament unable to function.

Hipkins is to be applauded for pre-empting that threat, and for defending Parliament. Plus, he has that standing committee recommendation to back up the actions he has taken.