“Environmental Racism”, yep – that’s a thing

[…] [about a dozen students from] The student group Fossil Free Penn held a discussion on environmental racism as part of its weeklong engagement project called “Divestfest” Wednesday afternoon.[…] […] In discussing environmental racism, the speakers highlighted the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Jewish National Fund, an organization that plants trees in Israel, was a major subject of discussion. After asserting that the organization acted unjustly by purchasing land from Palestinians in the early 1900s in deals from which the Palestinians did not profit, the presenters looked into the symbolism of “making the desert bloom,” a phrase the students argued connected the forest environment to whiteness, evoked the notion of “a vacuum that the European savior can come nourish,” and ultimately incentivized “artificially making these areas look more like Europe.”[…]

“connected the forest environment to whiteness,” … pass the bucket, quick!

[…] The students found a particular problem in the planting of pine trees in Israel and the West Bank, drawing a “connection between pine trees, forestation, and the way they further the colonialist agenda through capitalistic (sic) means of timber production.” While pine trees are an invasive species and can be bad for certain environments, the solution is not merely to plant native trees like the olive tree. “If we are talking about environmental justice, we have to consider intersectionality,” one of the presenters said. “We have to consider the way that different environmental agendas are being used in order to romanticize and support things that may be in violation of human rights and ancestry rights.” Additionally, the students urged the audience to “look for the complexity in the way that issues are whitewashed.”[…]

So …. planting trees is a “good” thing, except when the wrong group of people plant the trees?

[…] The students mentioned how environmental racism has occurred in the United States as well. They explained that 58% of people living near oil train tracks in Philadelphia are people of color, so “the placement of these oil trains specifically cut through minority neighborhoods.”[…]

Reminds me of the story about the American tourist visiting Windsor Castle and asking why on earth the Queen chose to build right under the Heathrow flight path.

So they build railroad tracks in the US specifically for [evil] oil [death] trains? And these special tracks are deliberately routed through minority neighbourhoods? Surely, it can’t possibly be that the railways were built many years ago for all types of trains; grain, passenger, freight, oil, whatever, and the areas around them simply become cheaper real estate? Oops, sorry, my bad – wrong narrative.

[…] The presenters urged that the companies begin “thinking critically about where they are placing the train tracks… even though that might be more economically expensive.”[…]

Yup, let’s rip up the train tracks and re-lay them through the posh (read “white”) suburbs to show that we are not environmentally racist!

-statesmanonline.org

