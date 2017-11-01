Face of the Day

We may not be able to get people out of the country, but at least our laws allow us to get people out of taxpayer-owned houses.

The Tenancy Tribunal has previously ruled the Tamaki Regeneration Company, jointly owned by the Government and Auckland Council, was lawful in its eviction of Niki Rauti from her Glen Innes home. Ms Rauti has been fighting eviction for a number of years, arguing the eviction notice wasn’t legal. Last month, an appeal against the 90-day eviction notice was dismissed by the Auckland High Court. Her property is one of 2800 state homes TRC wants to remove and replace with 7500 new homes over the next 15 years. Her supporters told 1 NEWS today Ms Rauti moved out of the property of her accord on Friday.

She insisted it was her home due to the fact that successive governments had allowed her to live in it for so long. The interesting twist is that this is what Labour has campaigned on: people who live in rental homes will not be able to be evicted.

Only when they voluntarily leave a home empty can the owner put it on the market without the tenant in it. Otherwise, new owners need to buy the house and submit to the contract that is in place with the tenant.

No sign this is part of the first 100-day legislative package, but if Labour continues their push, people like Niki Rauti ran out of time to benefit from it.

