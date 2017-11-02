Face of the Day

Men die on average six years earlier than women.
I’ll say that again, this time in bold: Men die on average six years earlier than women
It’s Movember, the month we highlight men’s health issues.
Be it mental health. Prostate. Addiction.
Do me a favour. Don’t grow a mo.
Go see a doctor.
