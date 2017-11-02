Face of the Day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Whaleoil Staff on November 2, 2017 at 6:30am

Men die on average six years earlier than women.

I’ll say that again, this time in bold:  Men die on average six years earlier than women  

It’s Movember, the month we highlight men’s health issues.

Be it mental health.  Prostate.  Addiction.

Do me a favour.  Don’t grow a mo.

Go see a doctor.

 

Movember New Zealand

 

 

