Face of the Day

At least two more years. That’s the minimum time frame for the Kim Dotcom extradition case, a Hong Kong court has been told. The statement came during a hearing which saw details released of Dotcom’s extravagant lifestyle, funded out of a Hong Kong trove of cash. It means Dotcom is likely to be in New Zealand next decade and the process to extradite him to the United States will have dragged on for eight years.

Kim Dotcom posted [the above] image to his Twitter account with the tag “Happy wife, happy life”. He and fiance Elizabeth Donnelly are expected to marry this month.

– NZ Herald