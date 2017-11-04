Face of the Day

Left-Green movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir could become Prime Minister, if she forms a coalition government, despite the incumbent party getting the most votes.
Ms Jakobsdottir’s party came second at the election last Saturday, but Iceland’s president has asked her to form a left-wing coalition that could see the right-wing government ousted.
The 41-year-old former journalist led a campaign focussed on inequality, and promises to boost funding for health and education.
She served as education minister for Iceland’s first and, so far, only left-leaning government, which took power in 2008.
Incumbent Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s right-wing coalition won the most seats, but fell short of a majority, leaving Ms Jakobsdottir the opportunity to form a coalition with the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party and the Pirate Party.
She could from a slim majority of 32 seats in the 63-seat Parliament.
Should be a good object lesson for National, if they need it rammed home again. The detritus of the electoral system will end up running the country if you can’t figure out how not to alienate every other coalition partner.
The conservatives in Iceland have my sympathies.
The Greens and the Pirate party are an order of magnitude worse than NZ First and the Greens here.
Worse, even if National has a lightbulb moment, they don’t have enough time to fix this problem in time for 2020.
– via Newshub
