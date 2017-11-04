Face of the Day

Left-Green movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir could become Prime Minister, if she forms a coalition government, despite the incumbent party getting the most votes.

Ms Jakobsdottir’s party came second at the election last Saturday, but Iceland’s president has asked her to form a left-wing coalition that could see the right-wing government ousted.

The 41-year-old former journalist led a campaign focussed on inequality, and promises to boost funding for health and education.

She served as education minister for Iceland’s first and, so far, only left-leaning government, which took power in 2008.

Incumbent Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s right-wing coalition won the most seats, but fell short of a majority, leaving Ms Jakobsdottir the opportunity to form a coalition with the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party and the Pirate Party.

She could from a slim majority of 32 seats in the 63-seat Parliament.