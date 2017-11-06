Face of the Day

As Cam keeps repeating – money doesn’t buy elections.
Gareth Morgan has made another large donation to The Opportunities Party – taking his total contribution to the party over the $2 million mark.
The party declared a $430,000 donation from Morgan last week, on top of previous donations totalling $1.7m. The recent donation was made on October 20.
TOP, which was formed just 10 months before the election, won 2.2 per cent of the vote in preliminary results and no electorate seats.
Morgan also promised to give up to $1 million to charities, which he hoped would attract voters.
I hope for his sake he feels it was money well spent. I suspect that if he had put $2-$3m into a trust and handed the interest less inflation on to worthy causes for the next few decades he would have changed a lot more lives in a meaningful way.
In the meantime, all he’s done is made himself look like someone with more money than brains.
