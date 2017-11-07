Face of the Day

The man who gunned down 26 people inside a South Texas church has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley.

The 26-year-old is thought to have lived in New Braunfels, a city on the outskirts of San Antonio, about 35 miles from where the attack, described as the worst mass shooting in the state’s modern history by Texas Governor Greg Abbot, took place in Sutherland Springs.

The Pentagon confirmed he had previously served in the Air Force. He served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge, she said.

The Air Force did not provide a date or condition of the discharge, but some media outlets reported that he was dishonourably discharged and court martialled in May 2014. The reasons for his discharge remain unclear.

Kelley was married and it is believed he have taught a Bible studies at Kingsville First Baptist Church.

Investigators said he was dressed in all black and tactical gear when he opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.