Face of the Day

I want to extend my personal congratulations to Trevor Mallard who became Speaker of the House yesterday. Less than three months ago, under Andrew Little as Labour’s leader, this man would not have made it back into parliament as a list MP. Thoughts of a Labour-led government seemed so far-fetched.

His dream of becoming Speaker was in tatters, and hanging on for another three years was the only option before him.

And then Jacinda happened. She saved the jobs of about a dozen of her colleagues, managed to win the unwinnable election, and now Mr Mallard gets to have the end to his career he has always wanted.

He knows Standing Orders inside and out, so it will be more his temperament that will be under scrutiny. I suspect, as right-leaning viewers of parliament’s goings on, we will find him biased towards his own party. At least as much as Carter let Key get away with things.

If nothing else, the first few Question Times are going to be mandatory watching.