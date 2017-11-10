Face of the Day

Mr Mallard’s new job as Speaker is to keep order and allow MPs to speak. In his first minutes as Speaker he penalised Labour twice for interjecting during a question from the Opposition.

When David Seymour tried to ask a extra question – he was only allowed one because of the one-person size of his party – Mr Mallard stopped him.

Unless Mr Seymour was able to negotiate with a friend, he wouldn’t get any more questions, Mr Mallard said, knowing full well ACT casts a lonely Mr Seymour-shaped silhouette in the chamber.

But lucky for Mr Seymour, an unusually sympathetic gift was offered. Labour’s Chris Hipkins offered Mr Seymour one of Labour’s supplementary.

“You find friends in the most unexpected places,” Mr Seymour grinned as he grilled Labour on charter schools.