Face of the Day

The chase scene featuring a pod of bottlenose dolphins and false killer whales was captured by Kiwi underwater cameraman Steve Hathaway.

“My big memory is just the noise. All these big clicks and sequels – just reverberates through your body. You’ve got nearly a thousand animals and all this noise is coming towards you,” Steve told 1 NEWS NOW.

Three years ago the underwater diver was approached by the BBC to film a trial shoot for the network’s biggest marine documentary, Blue Planet II.

The task was to film false killer whales off the coast of New Zealand.“We had a 10 day shoot and I thought over 10 days we would be lucky to find false killer whales.

“On the very first day of the shoot we got a phone call at 7.30 in the morning and a plane down in Tairua saying we found them. I was like ‘what the heck?’ and we went down there and had them five days in a row.”

Impressed by the incredible footage, the BBC gave the green light and Steve was hired to film for the documentary.

Over 50 days Steve and his team captured the amazing footage which features in Blue Planet II.

“False killer whales are an oceanic animal and they travel huge distances every day. To find them is incredibly difficult because they’re nowhere near the coast.

“So we had planes up in the air most days and for the shoot itself we were on call for nearly 50 days – it was amazing; to get a small segment, to get that footage.”