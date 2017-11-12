Face of the Day

Sharon O’Neill is to be inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at next week’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. NZ On Screen’s Nicky Harrop revisits some of her many hits.

With a career five decades deep, Sharon O’Neill remains one of our most respected and accomplished singer-songwriters. At Thursday’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, she will receive the Legacy Award and take her rightful place in the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.