Face of the Day

All Black coach Steve Hanson admits Sony Bill doesn’t know the rules.

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams is back in the firing line after another brain fade cost the All Blacks a penalty try in their 38-18 win over France on Sunday morning (NZ time). The 32-year-old spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin after he deliberately slapped the ball into touch in the All Blacks’ in-goal area, a move commonly used in rugby league – a sport Williams used to play. The play was a big turning point in the match, as France started to build momentum with a one-man advantage. The penalty try was one of 11 penalties the All Blacks gave away in the second half, which was a big let-down after the team dominated the first half and led 31-5 at the break.

I don’t have much time for Williams. First off, I don’t like code jumpers like him that haven’t earned their way into the team and thereby are making someone else miss out.

Then there is his penchant of being a promoter of Islam by not wearing All Black sponsor’s gear and hanging around with known ISIS sympathisers.

The last time he pulled this stunt, the New Zealand media pretty much left him alone. But the Australians actually called for what it was – concussion.

As a coach, you don’t sit there and look at the best team in New Zealand and then need to go back to teaching one of them what the rules are. There is a much more sobering reason for it. Williams has had too many concussions.

