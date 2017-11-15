Face of the Day

It’s dead Jim.

A letter sent out to members this week said the party’s leadership had voted to disband after it received just 0.1 per cent of the vote in this year’s general election. The centrist party had survived on the back of an electoral deal in Ohariu between Mr Dunne and the National Party – but Mr Dunne’s resignation this year, sparked by poor poll numbers – meant it failed to return to Parliament. His successor, Damian Light, last night confirmed the party’s demise. “This decision has not been made lightly and has been debated at length,” he said.

However, the motion was passed unanimously at the weekend’s annual general meeting in Auckland. It had become clear the party was not capable of reaching the 5 per cent threshold to re-enter Parliament, Mr Light said.

He was an anomaly allowed to exist because MMP needed a political prostitute. But as he became less reliable and more anti-National when voting in the house, he pretty much signed his political death warrant.

I don’t know, and this isn’t some “hint”, but I do believe the real reason he bailed during the election wasn’t that he saw a poll that he would lose. He’s been in politics long enough to know it’s not over until it is over. Especially in the highly volatile election, we have just witnessed.

Occam’s Razor suggests he was given a choice to stay and face revelation in the media. Or he could go.

He chose to go.

And he killed United Future in the process.

There was no succession plan. No soft hand-over. No intention to remain as a functional part of the party assisting it to transfer to a post-Dunne era.

Nope. Overnight, Dunne bailed.

I suspect for Dunne’s sake, the real reason better never come out. It must have been a good one.