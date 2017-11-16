Face of the Day

My head hurts.

We elect people to parliament.

The immediate effect is a lot of rolling back of National policy. Slash and burn.

None of the nation-building stuff has started.

Lots of free money is handed out.

Winston becomes invisible.

Then the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister go overseas where they look after New Zealand’s interests.

No, wait.

Jacinda goes on an “I’m just like Helen” UN-like kick to right all that’s wrong with the world putting a severe strain on international relationships.

She’s more concerned with drug dealers being killed and 150 hard-core queue jumping immigrants than she is with New Zealanders in general. Or New Zealand children specifically.

In the meantime, Winston gets invited to become a special friend to North Korea’s dictator. He can follow in the footsteps of Dennis Rodman and Gareth Morgan.

Please tell me when I wake up, it is one day before the general election, and all this is just my brain messing with me.