Face of the Day

When it came to New Zealand’s position over the Manus Island refugees, Ardern said it was “as simple as just doing the right thing. Jacinda Ardern says she’ll use her voice to speak up for what’s right, and represent New Zealand on the international stage. “Sometimes when we take a view, it might not be always looked upon or welcomed necessarily by those we’re interacting with.

We?

“But again, we’ve got to just simply do what we believe to be right.”

We?

Ardern said the trans-Tasman relationship was deeper and stronger than the political issue of any given day. She did not expect this issue to cause long-term damage to that partnership. She saw the Manus situation as an opportunity to assist Australia, and for New Zealand to meet its international obligations when it came to helping refugees. From time-to-time there would be pushback on an issue, she told TVNZ. “But I still believe we’ve done the right thing.”

We?

Ardern said New Zealand was restoring a role it had played in the past. “When there is an occasion for New Zealand to use its voice on an important issues, we have. I think it’s incumbent on us to use the international stage, to particularly be advocates on behalf of our region.” Ardern told TVNZ she had thought about what role she wanted to play on the international stage, adding that she believed her age meant she brought a different perspective to some discussions. “Regardless of my age or generation I hope to speak on behalf of New Zealand and its view as an international player…

How about building some houses, reducing some poverty, taxing water and all that other stuff you said during the campaign, and leave your early run at getting a job offer from the UN for a bit?

“I’ve certainly given thought to what responsibility we have as members of an international community; where we use our voice and why. And we’ll use it in a way that’s constructive.”

None of this would be an issue had she indicated during the Labour campaign that these issues were so important to her. What we have now is a power-mad “young” woman off on her own tangent while her colleagues are in total disarray at home.

Without her, the Labour front bench are incapable of stringing a coherent sentence together.

– Q&A via Stuff