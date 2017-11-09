Faces of the Day

Stephen Willeford and Johnny Langendorff seemed to be two of just a few people in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, who did not know each other.

Now less than 48 hours since they first met, they are forever bonded by both tragedy and their own heroic actions.

The two men have both been hailed for their roles in pursuing Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman responsible for Sunday’s mass shooting inside First Baptist Church, which killed at least 26 people.

On Monday night, the men embraced as the town came together to hold a candlelight vigil for those lost in Sunday’s massacre.

Willeford, 55, lived near the church and after his daughter alerted him to the shooting, he grabbed his rifle and ran to the building barefoot.

“Every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life. I was scared to death,” Willeford said … following the tragedy.

“I was scared for me,” he said. “I was scared for every one of them. I was scared for my own family, who live less than a block away.”