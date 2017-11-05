When family can’t be trusted

After spending a year behind bars, a couple responsible for an appalling case of ill-treatment which left an elderly woman with open, untreated sores and mould growing on her body, are out of prison. In October 2016, Terrence Peter Heppell and Erica Beth Heppell, were imprisoned for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to the ill-treatment of Beatrice Emily Heppell. The victim is Terrence Heppell’s mother. The case was described by the sentencing judge as appalling and that the victim, who is 93 and suffers from dementia, was entirely at their mercy.

In October 2014, Beatrice Heppell was found by ambulance staff lying in bed, the mattress and bedding soiled with her excrement. She was in an extremely unkempt physical state with dried mucus around her eyes, mould growing under her breasts and had dirty skin and clothing. An ambulance officer who attended the call-out retched because of the terrible smell. This discovery came four and a half months after an occupational therapist had visited the Heppell house to see Beatrice and had made “repeated and urgent recommendations” to the couple to go to the doctors as the elderly woman appeared unwell. After the October 2014 admission to hospital, staff catalogued a series of sores and wounds on Beatrice’s body, including the most serious, which was located near the woman’s sacrum and measured 11 centimetre by 8cm and was 4cm deep. She had also suffered a dislocated right shoulder.[…]

A sore that was 11 cm by 8cm cm by 4 cm deep. That’s about the size of a cake of soap. On her bottom. She also had a dislocated shoulder.

[…] During Erica Heppell’s parole hearing, she told the board while she accepted many of the facts of the case, she felt the situation had been “exaggerated”. “She was clear, however, that she had badly let down someone that she cared deeply about,” the report said.[…]

She thinks the situation has been “exaggerated” yet she admits she badly let down someone she cared deeply about. What absolute nonsense. You just don’t leave someone you care about to develop a bedsore the size of a cake of soap and then say actually it wasn’t really that bad. There is already really good support available for families in this situation, so there is just no excuse for this neglect. Sadly, I think we are going to see this happen more and more as our population ages. How do we make sure this doesn’t happen to others? It seems you can’t always trust your own family to care for you when you need it the most.

-Stuff

