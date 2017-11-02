So far: Total silence from Twitter, feminists and Minister for Women

…Colmar Brunton surveyed more than 1500 New Zealanders on all areas of sex, including which Kiwi celebs they’d most like to sleep with.

Ex-model Rachel Hunter took out the top spot for the women, closely followed by actress Kimberley Crossman in second place, and musician Gin Wigmore in third.

Rugby players took out the top spots for the sexiest male celebs, with Dan Carter voted top, Richie McCaw tackling second place, and Sonny Bill Williams in third place.

New Zealand’s sexiest politicians are Jacinda Ardern, who took spot number nine in the lineup for New Zealand’s sexiest female celebrities, and Bill English at 15 for the men.

Newshub’s own also made the list: Newshub 6pm presenter Samantha Hayes was voted New Zealand’s fourth sexiest female celebrity, and Mike McRoberts and Paula Penfold were voted 7th on the ‘sexiest celebrity couples’ list.