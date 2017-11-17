Fat Tony is dead right, doesn’t seem to be too much howling about it either

It is probably because Fat Tony is a Labour guy that there is no howling about his comments about the pointless of learning Maori.

Former Labour Party president Mike Williams has suggested there is no need for Te Reo in prisons because it does not help inmates get a job once they are released.

Mr Williams was speaking for the New Zealand Howard League in an official capacity when he made the comments at a public discussion about prisons this week.

Māori make up more than half the country’s prison population.

Mr Williams was asked by an audience member if there should be encouragement for more Māori culture and Te Reo use in New Zealand jails.

“My response is that New Zealand runs on English – and that’s the reality of it – we speak English,” Mr Williams replied.

Mr Williams continued, saying:

“[If] you want to go and get a job, don’t bowl up speaking Māori.

“This is the reality we have to deal with… I can speak French and German but I don’t try to buy a bus ticket with either of those languages.”

Mr Williams’ comments provoked a surprised and audible response from some in the audience at the University of Auckland, at an event organised by the JustSpeak group.

About 60 people, mainly students, were there.