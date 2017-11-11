Feeling like shit? Wondering if it’s all worth it? You’re not alone

Unfortunately, the real Black Dog of depression, as Winston Churchill called it, isn’t that cute. But the problem is that the people around a depressed person act like happy little puppies. Blissfully unaware that you are putting on a good show.

Perhaps you should tell them…

The pressure to put on a brave face is a real hindrance to a lot of people. I know if I’m having a terrible day – or week – when I’m strung out, anxious, covered in spots, one of the things that prevents me from going out and seeing friends is because I don’t want to have to pretend I’m fine. On the flip side, I cringe at the notion of catching up with mates, revealing that I was having a hard time, and having all attention focussed on me and solving my issues. I’m not nearly extroverted enough for that. It’s a hard task to figure out how to tell people when you’re not OK, without bringing on the pity party. When you walk into a shop and are greeted, it’s just not really socially permitted to say, “I’m terrible, but thanks for asking”. Acceptance is number one in understanding this dilemma. It’s OK to not be OK.

If people around you know, they can give you space, make allowances, and wait for you to be in a better spot. Keeping it from them makes all of it harder.

At any given time, many of us are not OK. We just don’t tell anyone about it. We might be sick, going through a traumatic experience, experiencing anxiety or depression, fraying at the edges because we’re caregivers, or generally just having a bloody awful time at home, work, or school. “I am not OK,” are four of the most powerful words in life. Everybody needs people in their life, who they can utter this phrase to. The emotional release that comes merely with just saying a couple of words brings about an internal sea change. You can say, “I am not OK” to anyone you trust: your spouse, a co-worker, your mum, your adult child, someone at your place of worship… it doesn’t matter. Admit that you feel a bit broken. It’s enormously difficult to try and fix yourself when you can’t even acknowledge out loud that something is wrong. A “pull yourself together” mentality is something a lot of us endure. We want everyone to think we’re “normal”. Yet being “normal” is to be not OK. Nobody’s fine all the time. There’s a sheer brilliance in saying this out loud, and thus noticing it and feeling it more objectively. You strangely feel a little bit more OK. A little more normal. The reason we don’t like to tell others we’re not OK is twofold: we don’t like to admit we’re weak, and we don’t want to burden others. Not quite realising that not telling someone else when we feel weak makes us weaker human beings, though. Also, not wanting to burden others only burdens ourselves. It’s not an encumbrance to others to tell them when times are tough. If we all mustered up the courage to say that more often, we all actually would be a lot more OK.

Life isn’t perfect. Shit happens. You don’t have to be that person that internalises it and does it all yourself.

Damn scary to be vulnerable though.

But what a luxury when the people around you know. They don’t actually have to do much other than just understand what’s going on. And you can stop acting and feeling like shit.

– Lee Suckling, via the NZ Herald