Finally, the truth is out

Many in NZ are stunned by the outcome of the last General Election, just as many in the UK were stunned by the Brexit vote and many in the USA were stunned by the Clinton loss.

As we all know from the media (who would not lie to us) the USA result was a direct result of Russian meddling and covert meetings between those in the Trump team and shady Russian operatives.

Likewise, Mira Milosevich, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute has just published an article building on a Sept. 25 El Pais newspaper report with allegations of Russian influence in the Brexit campaign.

And now, thanks to meetings recently reported here in the local media, we now know that Winston Peters has met with Putin, who he says, he gets on very well with. When asked about another meeting with Russian operative Sergei Lavrov, “What did you say to him?” Peters replied, “That’s private.” but went on to say it “was very advantageous”.

The reason that the NZ MSM is not all over this Russian meddling conspiracy like a rash, is that most of the media believe that the Russians delivered the result that the media wanted. It takes an exceptionally sharp investigative mind like that of Ben Mack to see the real truth; the Russian meddling has resulted in NZ being governed by the far-right Fascists, just like the results the Russians achieved in the USA and the UK.

I rest my case: The reason that a three-headed hydra is attempting to run our beautiful country is entirely because of Russian meddling. The full extent of the amount of Facebook advertising that the Russians purchased in NZ has yet to be quantified, but when the truth does come out, remember – you read it here first.





This post was written by Intern Staff