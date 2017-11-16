The first Whaleoil parking ticket has been issued for the month of November

Recently I reintroduced a Whaleoil tradition/prank that was created way back in 2013 called the Whaleoil parking ticket. A Whaleoil parking warden e-mailed me yesterday and shared the following story and photos with me.

We were on our way back from Feilding on Sunday and stopped in for a quick beer at the local Otaki pub. As we walked in we saw the ute parked as shown, which we thought was pretty funny (if you weren’t disabled and needed the park). It is actually in the disabled car park…

When we got inside there was this guy who was so pissed he couldn’t stand up, and we all commented at the same time ” that’ll be his ute outside.”