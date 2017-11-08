A Fishy tale: How Labour got their speaker selected

Fish and chips are Kiwi as bro and Chris Hipkins was on a mission. It was his first day back at school and this time around he was a Prefect. He smiled as he patted his pocket. He was buying lunch for all his mates, the $20 fish and chips special that came with potato fritters and crab sticks and even a couple of mussel fritters, yummy.

Chris made his order and then reached into his pocket to pay. Simon Bridges was watching him with a sly grin on his face. He sniggered when he saw that Chris only had a handful of coins.

“I don’t think you have enough to pay for your order Chris,” he said.

” That will be twenty dollars,” said the fish and chip owner impatiently. There were a number of customers waiting their turn standing behind Chris.

“Um, I just need to count how much I have first,” replied Chris who was starting to sweat.

Simon said to Chris, “I really don’t think that you have enough money to order the $20 special. In fact, I don’t think that you even have $15 there. I think I will order the $20 fish and chips special instead because I have a twenty dollar note in my hand right now.

The fish and chip shop owner looked at Chris and frowned, “well do you have the $20 or not?” he asked.

Chris really wanted to put in his order. Jacinda the Head Prefect had trusted him to get it. She wouldn’t like Simon’s gang getting it instead. He clumsily attempted to count the coins out on the counter. He was nervous and flustered. He lost count and started again. People behind him were starting to grumble.

Simon tapped him on the shoulder. I can fix this he whispered and waved his twenty dollar note in Chris’ face. I will pay for the order for you and you can give me your loose change and your skateboard.

Chris thought about it for a second and then gratefully accepted Simon’s offer.

Simon paid and Chris ten minutes later scurried down the street with his paper wrapped package. When he was gone Simon took his time counting up the coins. He smiled. It was just as he thought, exactly $20 in loose change. Simon jumped on the skateboard and rode off.