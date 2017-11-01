Food and Grocery businesses facing disruption under Labour

One way or another, change is coming to the food industry in New Zealand.

The new Government has put manufacturers on notice that it is determined to get healthier foods and drinks into supermarkets, school canteens and family dining rooms. It does not accept that existing measures adequately inform consumers or deter consumption of items such as sugary drinks and the health risks they create.

Food policy in New Zealand has tended to be largely hands-off. Voluntary codes and education campaigns have been preferred ahead of regulation and taxes, which have been adopted in other countries.

The shortcomings in the New Zealand approach are evident from the dreadful but well-known burdens created by unhealthy diets. This is not to blame the food industry for widespread obesity and the cost it imposes on society through chronic diseases, but the evidence suggests that programmes to get people in better shape and improve their eating habits with information on packaging are simply not working.

The OECD this year reported that New Zealand is the third fattest high-income country for children and adults. There has been no improvement since 2014. The marketing of unhealthy food and drinks is intense, and they are widely and cheaply available.

If, as the food industry maintains, the range of low sugar products available to consumers has never been higher, and that the formulation of foods low in fat and salt is growing rapidly to meet the demand for healthier foods, then some encouraging signs in the prevalence of obesity might be clear. But they are not, which opens the door for other measures. The question is, what might follow?

Both the Prime Minister and the Health Minister have signalled they want change, though they have indicated they want to work with industry to achieve their aims. The industry would be wise to accept the invitation, and show a willingness to move swiftly.

Nutritionists say junk food advertising aimed at children should be banned, sugary drinks removed from schools and hospitals and measures taken to reduce salt consumption.