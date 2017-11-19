Fran O’Sullivan on Jacinda’s continued insults against Australia

Fran O’Sullivan writes about Jacinda Ardern’s continued insults against Australia:

Jacinda Ardern’s decision to pick a fight with our nearest neighbour over the Manus Island imbroglio risks inserting a thorn right back in the Aussies’ paw.

It’s no secret that successive Australian governments have tended to view New Zealand as “freeloaders” – freeloading when it comes to bearing our fair share of the regional defence burden, and freeloading when it comes to the export of New Zealanders who cross the Tasman to seek better opportunities.

No amount of focus on the real value that New Zealand brings to the table obscures these underlying tensions.

It is why previous governments have trod cautiously – with varying success – when engaging with Australia, to try to protect the gains New Zealand has made.

Since his arrival back on home soil from a week’s summiting, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Government has returned fire on Ardern.

It’s notable that Turnbull – already under domestic pressure over the plight of the asylum seekers in the Manus Island centre – did not sandbag Ardern while the pair were at the Apec Leaders’ Meeting and the East Asia Summit.

From Australia’s perspective, he had more important fish to fry.

Turnbull would not have appreciated being openly embarrassed by Ardern while he was on the world stage.

But his Government’s proxies were out in force, with a well-staged leak to the Courier Mail suggesting the Australian taxpayer was stumping up the cost to keep the people smugglers from arriving in New Zealand with boatloads of economic asylum seekers.

The Courier Mail leak revealed that Australia’s border protection forces had turned back four people-smuggling boats that were intent on reaching New Zealand.

The Daily Telegraph has since chimed in, labelling Ardern’s campaign as “meaningless virtue signalling”.

Another leak – this time of an intelligence report given to the Australian Financial Review – alleges that men on Manus Island are using drugs and luring local girls as young as 10 into sex.

It is not difficult to understand the cynicism now erupting within Australia towards Ardern’s politicking and her offer to take 150 Manus Island refugees and contribute $3 million.