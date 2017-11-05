Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Andrew Dickens on the pain and who will suffer it when it comes
0

Fraudster Metiria Turei still plying her business as a Green MP

by Cameron Slater on November 5, 2017 at 12:30pm

By the time you get to your November issue, it is really sloppy to claim you simply forgot or overlooked these “minor” things.   The person who submitted this to Whaleoil writes

A small readership at 3700 North Dunedin households, perhaps, but still dishonest and misleading.

Of course, could be an admin. error, and Me Tu is unaware; paid for in advance, counting chickens, etc., or…yeah right.

Regards, cennini2

Once it has the parliamentary crest on a publication, it means it was paid for by the taxpayer.  It would seem possible the Green party are continuing to pay for the adverts in Valley Voice, but to have Me-Tu as an MP is…

Dishonest and misleading.

Metiria Turei.

Potayto potahto.

 

– Supplied

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
7%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu