Fraudster Metiria Turei still plying her business as a Green MP

By the time you get to your November issue, it is really sloppy to claim you simply forgot or overlooked these “minor” things. The person who submitted this to Whaleoil writes
A small readership at 3700 North Dunedin households, perhaps, but still dishonest and misleading.
Of course, could be an admin. error, and Me Tu is unaware; paid for in advance, counting chickens, etc., or…yeah right.
Regards, cennini2
Once it has the parliamentary crest on a publication, it means it was paid for by the taxpayer. It would seem possible the Green party are continuing to pay for the adverts in Valley Voice, but to have Me-Tu as an MP is…
Dishonest and misleading.
Metiria Turei.
Potayto potahto.
– Supplied
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.