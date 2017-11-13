Gareth Morgan in the rear view mirror

Now that the election is over I thought I would do a few posts looking at politicians in the rear view mirror. A quick summary if you will of the moments when their words stood out for one reason or another as well as a few cartoons from the past election that they starred in.
Gareth Morgan sent an email to a TOP candidate that said,
“Hi Jenny – please just resign from the party – you’re a pain in the arse. Ka kite ano, Gareth.”
His tweets to the general public have been rather er…blunt.
His election advertising was certainly memorable and provoked a response.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.