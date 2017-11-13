Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Gareth Morgan in the rear view mirror

by SB on November 13, 2017 at 1:30pm

Now that the election is over I thought I would do a few posts looking at politicians in the rear view mirror. A quick summary if you will of the moments when their words stood out for one reason or another as well as a few cartoons from the past election that they starred in.

Gareth Morgan TOP Party

Gareth Morgan sent an email to a TOP candidate that said,

“Hi Jenny – please just resign from the party – you’re a pain in the arse. Ka kite ano, Gareth.”

His tweets to the general public have been rather er…blunt.

 

His election advertising was certainly memorable and provoked a response.

 

 

