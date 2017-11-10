Gordon Campbell with a readable TPP 11 backgrounder

At this APEC meeting, other elements of the TPP will be challenged, and set aside. Entering the final stretch this week, there are at least 20 clauses in the original text (mostly involving concessions demanded by the US whilst it was still in the deal) that are due to be frozen, in the faint hope that someday, the US might want to rejoin the pact. Yet the current problems go beyond mere suspensions of parts of the text. Canada has indicated it wants to see changes to the original text:

Canadian negotiators are pushing for three key changes to the original Trans-Pacific Partnership as leaders of the remaining countries interested in reviving the controversial treaty prepare to meet this week.

A senior government official says Ottawa’s negotiating team is seeking modifications to the original TPP deal in many areas — but primarily in the intellectual-property provisions, its approach on cultural exemptions and Canada’s supply management system for dairy, poultry and eggs.

Canada is in an even trickier situation than New Zealand. A recent article by Canadian trade expert Peter Clark provides a good summary of how Canada is negotiating on two major trade fronts (in Asia and North America) and this is putting Justin Trudeau under a few whipsawing pressures:

Here’s the problem Trudeau faces: right now, Canada is re-negotiating its NAFTA deal with the US and Mexico. It would be wary of rushing into a TPP 11 deal at APEC that could impact negatively on its negotiating stance within NAFTA. As mentioned, the US is pushing to scrap ISDS entirely, a move that Canada is opposing – even though, and more so than most countries, Canada has been on the receiving end of some punishing ISDS decisions, notably in the notorious Bilcon decision.

On balance, Ardern won’t be able to count Canada as an ally in her opposition to ISDS. As Clark points out, because the NAFTA talks are going so badly, Canada are also being pulled into trying to gain something on the trade front, via the TPP 11 – such as say, greater access for its beef farmers to Japanese markets. Even here though, if Canada didn’t enact TPP 11, it arguably wouldn’t have to subsidise the costly changes that this TPP 11 pact requires to its farming supply management scheme. Can these farm supply measures – and the IP measures – be put on the list that’s agreed to be frozen? Yet if Canada succeeds in freezing its TPP obligations to end its protectionism for its dairy farmers, why should Japan agree to proceed to open its own farm markets?

Basically, the only country that really, really, really wants a TPP deal out of the APEC talks is Japan, which has been the main driver of the resurrection – mainly because it sees itself and the TPP 11 as a counterweight to China’s growing diplomatic and trade influence in the region. Well, we don’t need to let ourselves be captive to Japan’s timetable, or its diplomatic self interests. After all is said and done, the entire TPP 11 process may be just a gambit through which Japan strengthens its arm in its negotiations for the FTA deal that its hoping to wrest out of the Trump administration.

For all of these complicated reasons, any deal signed off at APEC is likely to have a lot of white spaces to be filled in later.