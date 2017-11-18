Greens disappoint one of their most loyal voters

It has been interesting watching Martyn Martin Bradbury take to blogging in support of the government. I told people that the leftie blogs would have a huge decision to make if they were to survive. Be honest or perish.

Seems that Bradbury doesn’t want to perish.

(excuse the language, but it has to be there to get the full effect)

I like the Greens, I support the majority of their policy and I’ve voted Green most of my life. But. They are chequers players trying to play chess and the leak today of an internal strategy paper is so woeful and concerning, it’s like catching your Surgeon checking on how to do your operation on wikipedia.

There is a reason people are calling them all student politicians. They have no idea what they are doing.

Martyn then quotes part of the Stuff article about the leak

A “Waka Jumping Bill” first arose in 2001 to stop MPs defecting to another party – as happened after the 1996 National-NZ First coalition government collapsed. The Green Party is aware of the “political tensions” its opposition to the bill could cause. In a caucus briefing note obtained by Stuff it was outlined that a “strong communications plan” would be needed by the Greens regardless of whether the party chose to support or oppose the bill. “We will need a strong communications plan to either explain a changed position, or to front foot any political tension or risk of being seen as an unstable part of Government, if opposition went public.

Martyn goes off his tree

Let’s start by asking a simple question shall we? Why does Winston want this waka jumping legislation in place? He wants it in place because he knows there is one hell of a global economic correction coming and he knows the first thing the right wing do when a crisis of that magnitude threatens their wealth is they buy who they need to protect that wealth. Winston is inoculating his own Party from having MPs who can be bought by National when the economy hits the skids, that’s why he included it in the negotiations with Labour. With that law in place he knows he can hold his Party together when the worst hits. This is a stability measure that holds the new Government together, what the internal memo shows is that the Greens seems to have no fucking clue as to why Winston wants this law, and they don’t understand that passing it strengthens the stability of the Government they themselves are part of! This law would actually strengthen their own position! They are trying to gain leverage over a law that itself strengthens their own Government’s longevity. It’s like trying to bet on the Titanic sinking while you are still on the bloody Titanic! What they should be saying is ‘we understand how important this is for the Government and we are prepared to support that for the strength and unity of this new Government. In return, we would like a fair hearing on an issue that is important to us’. Because they have no idea why Winston wants the law change or see how it’s actually beneficial for them long term, they merely see it as an opportunity to extort the Government! And what is it they want to extort the Government for? Parihaka Day?!? Parihaka Day?!? WHAT TE FUCK? Look, let me first state I am in 100% favour of a National Day for Parihaka, I am. The outrageous injustice committed at Parihaka against peaceful resistance is a shameful and empowering moment from our history that demands and deserves respect. No qualms there. But are you fucking seriously telling me that of all the issues the Greens could be getting serious consideration on in return for their agreement with waka jumping legislation (which ultimately ensures they get a full 3 year term) is Parihaka Day?!? What about climate change in every school curriculum? What about a real lift in benefits for beneficiaries? What about a binding referendum on Cannabis? What about Free Public Transport for students? What about dumping all punitive measures used against the poor? Of all the issues they wish to progress, they are prepared to sabre rattle over a law that secures their 3 years for Parihaka Day? They want to blackmail the Government into supporting an idea that stands on its own two feet? Wouldn’t that in fact dishonour the very values Parihaka Day is supposed to espouse? Are they listening to what they are saying for Gods sake? This leak means the idea is utterly dead. There’s no way Labour or NZ First could look like they have been blackmailed into supporting Parihaka Day when they would have likely supported it anyway. I’ve had my concerns about the Greens for some time, this leak has been a cringeworthy exercise in seeing how right those concerns were. The Greens really have to lift their game dramatically if they want to be part of a functioning Government.

What is truly endearing is that Martyn believes the Greens are capable of lifting their game. But just like Labour, with the exception of one or two rare individuals, these people are all living in a fantasy world.

They have no genuine real-world experience to guide them. And the various ministries are already tiring of having to teach their new charges how the world works. They think running a country is part virtue signalling and part activism with a budget.

“…erm, that’s not how it works Minister”.

