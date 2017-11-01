Due to academic activism hyperbole has been used in order to push the message that eating too much fat and sugar is bad for you. Some activists in New Zealand have taken the hyperbole too far and have called certain food and drink manufacturers drug dealers. This framing of fat and sugar as an addictive substance that should be banned or restricted by the government has led to proposed sugar taxes and also to the recent rejection of Ronald McDonald House.

The problem is that if you frame legitimate businesses as being the same as drug dealers and their products as addictive and harmful as tobacco or illegal drugs you paint yourself into a corner when they then offer to help the health sector.

When Counties Manukau Health dropped plans for a Ronald McDonald House for families of Middlemore Hospital patients, many parents of very sick children were shocked […]

[…] We’d need two trips to Christchurch, in the end. The first was for Elliot’s brain biopsy, and to meet the team who would be managing her treatment; the second was to kick off her chemotherapy. During both trips , we stayed at what we affectionately called “Ron’s House”.

At a time when we were going through so much uncertainty, everything was just there. We didn’t need to think about where we were going to be staying, or where the next meal was coming from, or anything other than supporting each other. Ronald McDonald House was genuinely invaluable, to the point where it’s hard to imagine how we could have coped without it.

Well, the sick families in Counties Manukau are going to have to cope without it because the Health Nazis would rather make a stand against the evils of fast-food. It is more important apparently to virtue signal than to accept the generosity of corporations that some Health activists have framed as drug dealers.

[…] I’ve described it as being like a motel, but Ron’s House is more than that. At a motel, you can’t take for granted the heightened awareness of hygiene that’s required when many of your guests are immune compromised. You won’t have meals cooked for you most nights by local businesses and community groups. Motels don’t provide workshops and activities for patients and their siblings, and don’t have shelves stocked with donated food. And a motel probably wouldn’t be so forgiving about unexpected arrivals and departures, and guests who don’t know how long they’ll be staying, or who might not know they’re leaving until the day it happens. It also wouldn’t have the sense of community you can only get from other people who fundamentally understand the things you’re going through, because they’re going through them too.[…]

– NZ Herald