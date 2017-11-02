Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Happy Birthday Cam

by SB on November 2, 2017 at 10:00am

Whaleoil’s editor is one step closer to fifty today. To be precise he is almost knocking on fifties door. He has only one more year of the naughty forties ahead of him.

Expect a few changes before Cam hits the big five-oh.

Oscar Goldman is a fictional character created by Martin Caidin and introduced in his 1972 novel Cyborg. In the 1970s, he was portrayed by Richard Anderson in both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman television series which were based upon Cyborg. He served as the bionic heroes’, Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers, immediate superior.

Narrator: Twelve years ago Whaleoil was a blog barely alive.

Oscar Goldman: We can rebuild it. We have the technology. We have the capability to make the world’s first bionic blog. Whaleoil will be that blog. Better than it was before. Better… stronger… faster…ad-free

 

Happy Birthday Cam

Without your dogged determination, Whaleoil would never have become New Zealand’s most popular, largest and most read blog.

No matter what challenges have come your way you keep picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and moving forward.

It is one of the many things that I love and admire about you.

xxx

SB

 

 

 

 

 

