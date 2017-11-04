Hateful diplomat’s behaviour makes us ask: Can we have Free Speech alongside Hate Speech?

National Gerry Brownlee opined:

National Party Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says reports that an Iranian diplomat delivered what was effectively a hate speech at an Auckland mosque in June raises questions as to why Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters hasn’t already required the withdrawal of the diplomat’s credentials and his removal from the country. “Diplomats have a privileged position in most societies, allowing them to best represent the relationship between the country they’re from and the country they’re posted to,” Mr Brownlee says. “Inciting racial tension by making anti-Semitic statements is the antithesis of that important role, regardless of the context or setting in which the comments were made. “Racial Disharmony offences under the Human Rights Act are quite clear, and a complaint has already been made to the Human Rights Commission over these offensive comments. “As Foreign Minister Mr Peters should act without hesitation by requiring the offending diplomat to leave the country.”

And Winston Peters responded:

“On becoming Foreign Minister and upon learning of the Iranian Diplomat’s comments in June of this year, the following press statement was released by my ministry: ‘We are aware of the reported comments which were made at an event several months ago. ‘Clearly, we do not agree. These comments will be deeply offensive to many people in New Zealand and elsewhere. Following the publication, we called in the Iranian Ambassador to express our disappointment at the participation in the event by a diplomat from the Iranian Embassy. Although the diplomat’s remarks focused on Iranian government policy, we have made it clear to the Ambassador that we do not expect foreign representatives to New Zealand to participate in events where hate speech could be used. ‘New Zealand continues to encourage a constructive dialogue between Iran and the international community.’ “I am alarmed that Mr Brownlee is seeking to chastise me for an action that he should have taken months before the election. “We are heading into a new era and looking positively towards the future, and I can’t possibly fix up every mistake and omission that the last National Government has made.”

Nice side-step.

Apart from the problem of having diplomatic immunity, there is also a huge burden on us all to allow people to have opinions we don’t agree with.

Kyle Chapman is walking around a free man, and very few think that his view of the world is the best possible out of all choices.

We have to be so careful what we label hate crimes. For some people, cutting down a Kauri tree is a hate crime. For others, sending kids to school without breakfast is a hate crime.

Before we go banning anyone, we need to be very careful where such a path will lead us.