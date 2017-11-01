Headline: How Bill English will fight back

This was Stuff’s headline:

The article isn’t much better:

Bill English has wasted no time in going on the offensive, saying the new Government is set to “fritter away” the country’s good financial position.

On Tuesday, the National Party leader did his first round of morning show appearances since handing in his resignation as Prime Minister.

English jumped into the boots of Opposition Leader, a role where he said he would be “holding the Government to account”.

He told RNZ his party would be a “strong, organised, and focused” Opposition.