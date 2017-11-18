Headline of the Week

Talk about self-interest, you’d think with 8 houses and millions of dollars of taxpayers money over the years she would have got around to fixing her own teeth:
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is making a plea to the Government to consider universal free dental care.
This morning Clark praised the Revive a Smile dental charity for bringing a free mobile dental clinic to West Auckland. The charity aims to bring oral healthcare to low-income people in high-risk communities.
In a series of tweets, Clark said she was “very concerned” about people who cannot afford regular check-ups and end up with serious dental problems.
She added that access to dental care was not just a problem for beneficiaries.
“Time for a major government initiative on the right to dental care. NZ makes hospital care free – why not a right to dental care? Good for thought,” Clark said on Twitter, tagging Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.
-NZ Herald
