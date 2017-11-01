Hehir on the government’s legitimacy

Liam Hehir writes:

Before Winston Peters selected Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, the consensus was that there had been no dramatic shift. National was down a smidgen, Labour was up, NZ First was down a bit and the Greens were lucky to survive. Peters was the kingmaker, but there hadn’t been a wholesale rejection of the status quo. This remains the best description of the 2017 election result. But since Peters decided on Labour, analytical discipline has started to break down. Somehow, the preference of one man is now seen as a national mood for transformative change. In a way, it is easy to see how this has happened. In 2015, a youthful and congenial Justin Trudeau stormed in to power in Canada. His Liberals dominated the popular vote in a landslide victory over the Conservatives. It was a dramatic win for the party, which had been out of office since 2006. Then, earlier this year, Emmanuel Macron dominated the French presidential election. Also young and also congenial, he stomped home to victory at the head of a new party. In follow-up legislative elections, delegates loyal to Macron won an outright majority. Some pundits have an infatuation with the idea of a young, progressive champion leading them to the sunlit uplands. Call it the “JFK” complex. Watching this play out overseas, they want to share in the glamour and excitement. They overlook the fact that their heroes overseas won decisive popular vote victories. They see what they want to see.

It is rather simplistic to claim there was a mood for change. Were that the case then National’s vote would have slipped considerably. If one must claim a mood for change is for pensioners to rule the roost.

Other pundits have invested much in the idea of New Zealanders rejecting the status quo. For the past nine years, these commentators have insisted we are on the verge of a populist rebellion. So when they see NZ First choosing a new Left-wing Government, they are tempted to overlook certain things. Like, for example, the fact that populist NZ First lost votes this election. Or that Peters was actually rejected in his home constituency. They see what they want to see.

Yup…but then they will end up looking stupid.

Taking pre-determined narratives out of the equation, it’s hard to discern any sea-change in the electorate. Personal political fantasies notwithstanding, the voters have not served up anything too dramatic. In fact, this kind of result could have happened in the previous three elections. […] Every election under MMP will be close. While the system is meant to be proportional, the party vote and electoral seat thresholds introduce quirks into the system. There is an element of randomness in the results. Small shifts around the country can have profound effects on who wins the right to govern.

Which is why sycophancy to one leader or the next is fraught with danger. I learned not to be, it was bad for my political credibility to be labeled a sycophant to one government or another. Sure I have my own personal beliefs but I am no longer a member of any party or beholden to any politician. I call things as I see them.

It’s not dissimilar to the US Electoral College. In 2016, Donald Trump was the clear loser of the popular vote. But since Electoral College votes are apportioned along state lines, this didn’t matter. Trump won the right combination of states and so the presidency. The states that put him over the top were Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He won these states by margins of 10,704, 46,765 and 22,177 votes, respectively. If Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton’s almost three million spare voters were distributed a bit more evenly throughout the country, she would be president. But they weren’t and she isn’t. There are few grounds for complaint, either. The Electoral College is the system the US has. The rules were all laid out in advance. The same goes for the New Zealand parliament under MMP. So there is no questioning the legitimacy of this Government. The revisionist narrative of a vote for change, on the other hand, is questionable – no matter how much some want to see it.

When it become illegitimate, then this government will fall…like all others.

