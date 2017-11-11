Hooton back promoting Bridges for leadership

Looks like Hooton is back on the payroll of Simon Bridges if his latest NBR column is anything to go by:

Mr English and his best friend Nick Smith are not only National’s two longest-serving MPs, but Mr English has had two chances to win an election for his party, leading it to its worst and best defeats in its history. Mr English, who will be coming up to 60 at the next election and will have spent half his life in parliament, won accolades as finance minister and he could have been an important prime minister had he hurried up with his social investment strategy, but no one sees him as having a particular knack for opposition. Worse, Mr English faces a prime minister who has so far combined John Key’s media skills with Helen Clark’s decisiveness. Even worse is that, despite Jacindamania, National’s polling is said to be holding up fairly well, with Ms Ardern still doing little more than win votes from the Greens and NZ First rather than draw National voters across the line. The prime ministership seems set to be seriously in play in 2020 and Mr English’s younger rivals are sure to believe the prize should be theirs rather than give him another try.

The Prime ministership is always in play,and with two losses behind him Bill English won’t last. Especially since Bridges is already moving, mustering and counting for a coup…I mean why else would he tour the South Island ahead of parliament opening? That is the reason two back benchers spiked coalition negotiations…so they could leap-frog the old tuskers.

The candidates to replace Mr English are Amy Adams, Simon Bridges and Nikki Kaye, with Todd Muller or Chris Bishop possibilities longer term. Paula Bennett, Steven Joyce and Jonathan Coleman are out for the count. Judith Collins needs to quickly prove herself a true Shiva to come back into contention.

Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye are complete lightweights and spoiled their chances with lacklustre achievements while ministers, and also their stupidity of involving themselves with Paula Bennett’s ill-considered video. Including the two leakers in a list of prospects shows that Hooton is merely listing them to focus attention on his ‘client’ Simon Bridges.

Of the immediate candidates, Mr Bridges demonstrated no obvious leadership or administrative talent as a minister but has taken to opposition like a duck to water. His humiliation this week of Labour’s leader of the house, Chris Hipkins, has invigorated National’s MPs just as they were becoming resigned to months if not years out of the limelight. Mr Hipkin’s shocking management of Trevor Mallard’s election as Speaker was highly embarrassing in and of itself. He compounded it by trying out a preposterous story on the media in an ill-judged attempt at mitigation. None of this matters too much. No one will remember this week’s circus when it’s time to vote in 2020. Presumably Mr Hipkins has learned his lesson and, if not, he’ll still be useful to the prime minister when she demonstrates strength by sacking him.

It wasn’t Bridges who humiliated Hipkins, it was the old master Gerry Brownlee – who has spent more time counting to 61 than most MPs – who destroyed Hipkins. Of course one must never underestimate the propensity of Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson to stuff things up.

More important is that, when confronted with Mr Bridges’ adroit opposition tactics on the floor of parliament, Mr Hipkins negotiated away – needlessly as it turned out – 11 seats on select committees for National MPs. Not only will this make it that little bit harder for the government to progress its legislative agenda, but 11 more National MPs now have something to do with themselves and an opportunity to make their mark. Both these factors have rightly made Mr Bridges the hero of the hour among the National backbench.

Except it should have been Gerry who was the hero.

Mr Bridges, a former crown prosecutor, is not everyone’s cup of tea. Like Jonathan Coleman in health, he seems to have regarded his previous roles as minister of transport minister and economic development as mere platforms to advance his ferocious leadership ambitions rather than as important jobs themselves. On social issues, he voted against marriage equality and will be on the wrong side of public opinion on the abortion and euthanasia debates Ms Ardern and Epsom MP David Seymour will lead respectively. Snobs in both the old-school-tie and Grey Lynn establishments mock him for his haircut and working-class vowels. But unlike Ms Adams or Ms Kaye, Mr Bridges can legitimately claim to be both urban and provincial, growing up in West Auckland, moving comfortably into Oxford University and his wife’s fashionable Parnell media networks, and representing the mid-size city of Tauranga since 2008. Since then, he has transitioned from the bright young thing in caucus to a member of Mr English’s kitchen cabinet and a father of three. Mr Bridges will be loath to allow his caucus supporters to move against Mr English if it looks as if 2020 is a lost cause. He has no intention of playing the role in this National opposition that Phil Goff did in Labour’s. But if National’s poll numbers remain in the 40s, Labour falters and National senses victory in 2020, Mr English will need to start worrying about knives in his back. And guess who was standing behind him most loyally on TV this week?

I’m not sure National’s number will remain in the forties, but we will see.

Personally, I think that Hooton has missed a couple of other contenders, there is, of course, Judith Collins, but there are good options for leadership in Mark Mitchell, a former hostage negotiator, who could be useful dealing with coalition arrangements. If Hooton can have Chris Bishop, then I could suggest Alfred Ngaro as a contender too. And you can’t go past the low rat cunning of Scott Simpson, who could be a dark horse contender in any leadership battle.

-NBR