In the House: Oral Questions – 9 November 2017

- Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: What will the specific measurable targets be, if any, that she will used to hold her Government to account?
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What is the latest estimate of shortfall in housing and how has he responded to it?
- Hon STEVEN JOYCE to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm it is his intention as Minister of Finance to ensure core Crown expenses do not exceed $81.9 billion in 2017/18, $86.1 billion in 2018/19, $88.2 billion in 2019/20, $91.8 billion in 2020/21, and $96.1 billion in 2021/22, as specified in the Labour Party’s pre-election Fiscal Plan?
- DARROCH BALL to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What advice has he received on the benefits of the Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Will he be repealing the legislation that covers partnership schools within the next six months and how many schools does he expect to close or be converted to another type of school?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Transport: On what date is the Board of Inquiry due to deliver its draft decision on the East-West Link Road of National Significance?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to reduce the cost of fees and provide more assistance with living costs for tertiary students?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How successful will his new $1 billion annual Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund be?
- JAN LOGIE to the Minister of Conservation: What action is she taking to restore the Department of Conservation’s advocacy role to protect our wildlife and its habitats, and why?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister for Land Information: Does she stand by all of the Government’s policies in relation to her portfolio?
- RAYMOND HUO to the Minister of Justice: What announcement has he made recently on Teina Pora’s compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment?
- Hon NATHAN GUY to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all of his Government’s policies in relation to the primary sector?
Questions to Ministers
