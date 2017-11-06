I’m not sure if Winston is echoing Maduro or the other way around as Venezuela approaches default

Winston Peters declared that capitalism has failed, Jacinda Ardern has said as much.

Now that is precisely what Nicolas Maduro has said as the great socialist experiment of Venezuela, that NZ seems intent on following is approaching default:

THE mere mention of Venezuela should make most investors shudder. Its president, Nicolás Maduro, says that capitalism has “destroyed the planet” and vows to build a socialist Utopia. The country’s economic output has shrunk by more than a third since 2014, and it is suffering from dire shortages of food and medicine.

Perhaps, Winston, Jacinda and Nicolas should get a room?

Nonetheless, one class of Venezuelan assets has delivered returns in recent years that would leave any investor licking his chops: bonds issued by the government and by PDVSA, the state oil company. Since January 2015 they have risen in value by nearly 60%, while every coupon has been paid at sky-high interest rates. “There has never been a bondholder’s better friend than Venezuela,” says Ray Zucaro of RVX Asset Management, a Florida-based investment firm. The spectacle of foreign creditors growing fat off Venezuelan debt while the country’s people go hungry—on average, respondents to a recent survey said their weight had fallen by 9kg (20lbs) during the past year—should eventually prove both politically untenable and financially unsustainable. Mr Maduro’s government is indeed teetering ever closer to the brink of default. On October 27th PDVSA said it had made an $842m principal payment. However, investors did not start to receive the money until November 1st, and intermediaries handling the transaction told clients to expect a transfer on November 2nd—four days after the due date. Nomura, an investment bank, calls the episode a “near miss”. Another instalment, worth $1.2bn, was also due on November 2nd. To fulfil these obligations, Venezuela has delayed more than $700m of other payments, making use of a 30-day grace period. As the insolvent government shuffles money from one pocket to another to stave off bankruptcy, investors expect the worst. The pricing of Venezuelan credit-default swaps corresponds to a 75% likelihood of some form of default within the next 12 months, and a 99% chance during the next five years. However, the markets have long underestimated Mr Maduro’s commitment to paying up: in March 2015 they put the odds of a default in the following year at 60%. And the same factors that have enabled Venezuela to stay afloat so far could help it to hang on for far longer than markets think is possible.

And to think Jacinda Ardern thinks that Venezuela is the model.

It is a testament to the magnitude of mismanagement in Venezuela that a country with more oil reserves than Saudi Arabia has reached such dire straits. During the presidency of Hugo Chávez, which began in 1999, the government systematically dismantled the private sector. He expropriated thousands of businesses, established byzantine controls on consumer prices and foreign exchange, let cronies loot the public purse and turned PDVSA, once a cash cow, into a make-work scheme. When he died in 2013 high petroleum prices still covered up the economy’s rotting foundations. But the oil boom ended the following year, leaving Mr Maduro, a former bus driver whose main qualification for office was his loyalty to Chávez, to run a country in economic free-fall. Mr Maduro doubled down on Chávez’s policies, turning a grim situation into a humanitarian crisis.

Gee, we have a 37-year-old professional politician whose only private sector job was as a part-time fish and chip wrapper, and whose main qualification for office is her undying loyalty to Helen Clark.

We don’t need to experiment with socialism, to find out if it is more valid than capitalism. Every socialist nation on earth has failed.

When Winston grows a luxuriant moustache we will know that he is serious about what he says.

