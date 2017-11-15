I’m sick to death of media vilifying objects as the cause of deaths

I saw the headline and the first sentence, and I expected to be told about the driver or person responsible for the car. This was the full report:

A car has hit two children and a woman near a school in west Auckland this afternoon. Police said they were called to the incident on Sturges Road in Henderson at about 3.15pm. The woman is in hospital with moderate injuries and the children have been taken to Starship Hospital with minor injuries Sturges Road is blocked after the crash.

As we all know, people are being run down by cars and trucks overseas. And then a person gets out of the vehicle and frequently goes on a further killing spree.

But the reporting is always that a truck killed people.

Not that a person used a truck as a weapon.

I’m not even kidding when I say I expect to see this before I die:

“A knife inserted itself into a man yesterday”

– RNZ