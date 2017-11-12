An important issue for New Zealand

Guest Post:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Australia to talk about the most important issue facing our country. Was it economics? No. Was it work opportunities? No. Rather, it’s what Australia is doing with the hundreds of refugee border jumpers they are housing on Manus Island.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern love refugees more than their own citizens that they were elected to protect.

New Zealand is not Ardern’s property to give away to foreigners. It’s not compassionate to give away something you don’t own. If I gave away your house to Somali refugees and forced you to pay for their living expenses forever, I am not a noble person fighting for progress. Rather, I’m a vile thief.

Why can’t the Prime Minister see what is going on in other countries that have gone down this path? You have to question the wisdom of following the same disastrous open-door refugee policies that has doomed countries like Germany to a demographic disaster and likely future civil war.

New Zealand is demanding that we take Australia’s refugee border jumpers because if there’s one thing New Zealand needs, it’s a large number of uneducated people with no skills and dubious backgrounds entering the country.

Australia though is housing economic migrants, not refugees. These migrants passed through at least a half-dozen dozen safe countries before trying to land in Australia to get free stuff. They could have claimed asylum status in any of these other safe countries if they were in true fear for their lives. But, they didn’t. They instead decided to not just pass through these countries, but also to hire a boat and try to gate crash into Australia. I can only assume it wasn’t for the beaches but rather the generous benefits they would get for them and their extended families they’d bring over later.

Refugee resettlement treaties have turned into suicide pacts for the West. Nobody wants to flee to Bangladesh if New Zealand, Australia or Europe is available. But in this case it’s even more brazen because there is no international obligation to take in economic migrants even in the loosest interpretation of these various agreements. Yet, Ardern is willing to jeopardise our relationship with Australia to take these people in. Australia knows that if they allow New Zealand to take in the Manus refugee border jumpers it will send a signal for others to try so they can get to New Zealand and ultimately skip over once they get residency to Australia.

In fact we would be lucky if they all did just go to Australia, but sadly some of them decide to remain here. Our track record on refugees has in fact been just as bad as other countries. Not only have we imported hijackers and violent criminals, but we have also imported pedophiles:

Man jailed for child sexual exploitation material “…when Alhisaynawi first came to New Zealand he was part of a community of refugees who understood where he had come from and kept in touch with him. However, most of them had now returned to their homelands or moved to Australia, leaving his client increasingly socially isolated.”

-radionz.co.nz

Once again though after letting this guy in under what was certainly a tear-jerking tale of woe, this cultural enricher decided to traffic in kiddie porn. It was just lucky we were able to keep this fine specimen and I can’t fathom why Australia wouldn’t want more like him.

Ardern also mentioned easing restrictions on family reunification for refugees. This process is called chain migration in the U.S. and has been severely abused by Somali refugees (amongst many) importing relatives with no matching DNA. Recently the truck driving New York City terrorist from Uzbekistan imported twenty-three relatives from his homeland. Wouldn’t it have been better to keep his family together by leaving him in Uzbekistan instead of allowing him to immigrate to the U.S. and murder its citizens?

The left uses immigration as a weapon to gain more power and control. We have seen this happen in countries like the United States where demographic changes have ensured permanent left majorities in critical state legislatures and the electorate. We have seen it in countries like the UK, France, and Germany that now live under constant terrorism surveillance due to the problems they imported. This was all preventable, but the open border left just can’t make any sense of long-term impacts of their policies. Is this what Ardern wants for New Zealand? Does she want a police state? Does she want road barricades around our parks and parades? Does she want murderers, rapists, and pedophiles?

People like Ardern import refugees because they want people to love them.

If we are not careful, we could end up with an Angela Merkel of the South Pacific and the New Zealand quality of life could be quickly destroyed.