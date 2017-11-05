An impotent Seymour can only lament

“Education Minister Chris Hipkins is already in over his head,” says ACT Leader David Seymour after the Minister sort-of cancelled four Partnership Schools who have been contracted to open in 14 months’ time.

“If this is how he does business,” says Seymour, “then he is going to find Government very tough.”

“The Sponors of these schools are passionate educators who were required to demonstrate community support for their schools before their applications were accepted. He’s not only putting out those sponsors, but whole communities who wanted the schools.

“One of those Sponsors, who already operate Te Kura Maori o Waatea and are contracted to open Waatea High at the beginning of 2019, is very closely connected to Labour MP Willie Jackson. Given the official position of the Iwi Leaders’ Forum is to support Partnership Schools, where on earth are Labour’s Maori Caucus on this issue?

“Mr Hipkins has previously said that he will take schools on a case-by-case basis. Why then is he opposed to Vanguard Military School, whose Auckland campus is among the top ten high schools in Auckland, from opening their second school in Christchurch, where they have demonstrated demand for their offering?

“Mr Hipkins will find that it is not simple to cancel contracts that the Crown has enetered into, but he appears to be getting ahead of the details already. The rest of the education sector and New Zealand parents should be very wary of an Education Minister who cares little for educators or for ideology when his political paymasters come knocking.