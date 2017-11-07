What Jacinda Ardern and John Key have in common

The most obvious thing John Key and Jacinda Ardern have in common is how well they perform in public. They both come across as extremely likeable and approachable. They both have the common touch and know how to win hearts and minds. The second thing they have in common may surprise you. They both have been Prime Minister of a country that is viewed by some commentators as having many of the characteristics of a socialist country because of our generous welfare state.

I know it is a bit of a shock isn’t it? I thought it was just a few of us who were aware of the socialist tendencies of our ex -National government but it appears that the way we are viewed both inside and outside New Zealand is not as many of us would expect.

Belgium […] New Zealand may not be a socialist country, but the welfare system in the country is very wide ranging, offering support for housing, unemployment, health, child care, and education as well. Therefore, New Zealand has many of the characteristics of a socialist country, even while remaining officially free market.

America has always been a Hard Right country as far as any kind of socialism goes. It’s basically a place for neoliberal experiments. Of all of the world’s richest countries, it is generally agreed that the US is by far the least socialist. I realize that any social spending or social welfare projects are part of the social democratic project, but I doubt if many social democrats would describe the US as a social democratic country in spite of our meager and tattered safety net. Now most of Europe is socialist. Canada, Australia and New Zealand are socialist.

For some reason, the term “socialist” has had a stigma attached to it in certain countries. In the United States with its “Commie-phobia” obviously, but also in New Zealand. In Europe, socialist politicians are quite acceptable. Before the last UK election, the Liberal Democrats, formed in part from the Social – yes, Social – Democrats, were sharing government. But here in NZ, socialism seems to be a dirty word, those tagged with it presumably having no table manners and bad body odour. Yet, in reality, socialism is about some sense of equality and fairness in society, some sense of the people – via a democratically elected government – having control over the economy and the services which the country provides by means of taxation, and having some counter-balance to the power of private wealth. In other words, we might regard New Zealand as a fairly socialist country, and John Key as, at least, a fellow traveller.

Sweden is a country with “socialist characteristics” and the Swedish people’s poor choices politically have taken Sweden down a dark path. The wealth achieved under more economically conservative governments is now strained to the limits by the poor choices of its past and present governments.

[…] Sweden’s credit-driven economic boom begins to give way, according to new figures from Statistics Sweden. Now the heavily indebted welfare country is heading towards lower growth, bad times and probably a serious crisis. […] Most of today’s less developed countries such as Cuba, Mexico, the Baltic countries and Bulgaria according to the 2030 UN report will be passing Sweden in prosperity. Even Greece, which today is more or less bankrupt, but will be on 13th place by 2030. Sweden’s leftist establishment and media believe a cornerstone of their perfect society is multiculturalism: large scale immigration from some of the poorest, most backward nations on earth.[…] “We had a perfectly good country,” Ingrid Carlqvist, a journalist said. “A rich country, a nice country, and in a few years’ time, that country will be gone.” The logic should be really simple to understand, yet many have difficulties grasping it: If you import the Third World, it’s what you’ll get.[…] […] The recipe is thus simple: The country must stop borrowing and stop consuming. And start saving and producing.

It is the universal problem with Socialist governments everywhere. It is all fun and games until you run out of other people’s money. We can only pray that Ardern’s government doesn’t dig New Zealand into a hole so deep that the next government cannot climb out of it.

