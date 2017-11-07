Jacinda letting the cat out of the bag with Grumpy face

One of our readers observes

Cam, Jacinda is not happy. No happy families here. Play it in slow motion from 2:05 to 2:25 and watch the Cindy face changes. Can it be copied in slow motion? All that smiley lovey-dovey positivity gone. The stardust didn’t work on Malcolm. Were they really bonding as media is claiming they did?

Nope. She got her arse kicked. When they are talking about how they both love water, but Jacinda doesn’t actually do anything on the water except fish, you just know it was a trainwreck.

Anyway, I’ve captured it and slowed it down. This is the exact moment the Australian Prime Minister tells the press there is no way in hell New Zealand is going to dictate Australia’s foreign policy. In diplomatic speak, it comes out nicer, but she’s basically been hit in the face with a cricket bat.