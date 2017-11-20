Jacinda needs to grow the eff up

The left-wing used to throw their toys about John Key when he was offshore. They said he was embarrassing, that he couldn’t pronounce things properly and he was a poor representative.

Now we have Jacinda Ardern, and her petulance and churlishness is even more embarrassing.

The NZ Herald reports:

Sainsbury, who is well known for his impersonation of National MPs on Snapchat, made the claim on Radio Live this afternoon. He said he was chatting with Ardern while they were backstage at the Vodafone NZ Music Awards on Thursday night. “I don’t know if I should be saying this, but she said that Donald Trump was confused for a good amount of time thinking that she was Justin Trudeau’s wife.” Sainsbury said Trump eventually realised who Ardern was, and that Ardern had also said that Trump was “not as orange in real life”. In a statement, Ardern said: “Someone thought the President had confused us, but in all of the conversations we had it was clear to me he hadn’t, and recalled the conversation we had late last month.”

Seriously?

But then she added this nonsense:

She said that Trump had “patted the person next to him on the shoulder, pointed at me and said, ‘This lady caused a lot of upset in her country’, talking about the election”. “I said, ‘Well, you know, only maybe 40 per cent’, then he said it again. “I said, ‘You know’, laughing, ‘no-one marched when I was elected’. It was only afterwards that I reflect that it could have been taken in a very particular way – he did not seem offended.” Ardern took part in a women’s rights march in Auckland that coincided with the millions-strong march across the US and around the world the day after Trump’s inauguration in January.

Yeah, Jacinda, no one marched because the right-wing aren’t petulant violent assholes who can’t accept democracy.

After insulting Australia and Malcom Turnbull, Julie Bishop and now Donald Trump, someone might like to take the child PM aside and teach her a thing or two about decorum.

So much for “relentless positividdy”

-NZ Herald