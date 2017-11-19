Has Jacinda thought through all the consequences of aggravating Australia?

Just to re-iterate what kind of people Jacinda is paying $3m towards.

[Jacinda’s favourite 150 people] detained on Manus Island regularly travelled into town to allegedly have sex with underage girls and buy and sell drugs, the Australian government was told last month. Some 161 offences, including sexual assault, assault and aggressive behaviour, allegedly committed by residents at the processing centre, were reported to the Australian government by Papua New Guinea authorities in mid-October, according to The Australian. The incidents were allegedly committed over a period of four years from October 2013. The Australian reported that refugees used items such as cigarettes and chocolate to lure young girls into sexual acts. Several children were born from the alleged sexual interactions, the paper reported.

But that’s not the worst of it. Whaleoil’s international contacts have been whispering what is now ahead…

Australia is likely to insist New Zealand start pulling its own weight in regional defence. That will mean New Zealand will be expected to start meeting its spending and defence obligations. Until that is achieved, Australian forces will be stopped from training with our troops. We have been allowed to get away with blue murder over the last 20 years by gutting our defence capabilities to the point where we are essentially incapable of looking after our own interests without the help from our friends… like Australia.

There will be no more stopping of boats heading to New Zealand by Australia. They will probably get additional water, food and a good chart and compass instead.

If Jacinda wants to be balls-out-front on the international stage, then she’s going to have to step up to having to cope with other Nations treating us as equals instead of their special little cousin with behavioural and development issues.

Nobody is expecting a country of 4.5 million people to pay for its regional defence requirements as long as it is a functional part of a larger alliance.

Now that Jacinda has decided to walk the lonely road, some object lessons will be ahead. Object lessons that will be quite expensive until we are in a position to repair our relationship.

Because I will tell you this for free: Princess Jacinda does not do losing. She does not do ‘taking a step back’. She’ll escalate this until the New Zealand voters send her packing.

