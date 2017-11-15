Jane, please stop fawning over your husband in your columns, it is unbecoming

Jane Clifton, I thought, would be better than this.

But it really is weird to see her fawning over her husband in her columns:

It’s rare for non-verbal interjections to be ruled out of order, but Speaker Trevor Mallard further tightened his new rule that questions be heard in silence after Government MPs used patsy questions to boast of their CPTPP progress. Labour having opposed the deal while in Opposition, this drew a derisive expostulation from National’s Nick Smith.

“Who made that noise?” Mallard snapped. After a perplexed silence, he specified: “It was a sort of guffaw-type noise.” Smith admitted, “I might have made it.” Mallard then awarded the Government a penalty question to punish the guffaw.

Bridges complained. “One man’s guffaw may simply be an ‘ahem’,” he said with a throaty flourish. But Mallard ruled sufficiently loud “ahems” would henceforth get the biff as well.

Noone dared venture an “harrumph.”