Judith Collins transcends John Key’s spiteful demotion

The National Party has released its Opposition roles, with a huge promotion for Judith Collins. Other than Ms Collins, the National Party’s line-up remains largely unchanged. Ms Collins has picked by the transport portfolio from Simon Bridges and has risen from 16th to ninth, meaning she’s now a front-bench MP. It’s been a rocky few years for Judith Collins. She was National’s most powerful woman, before facing fierce ‘Dirty Politics’ allegations that she was working with blogger Cameron Slater, including a claim that she leaked the name of a public servant. She was relegated to the backbenches following the 2014 elections.

Newshub left it there. They could have added that Ms Collins faced an in-depth investigation that cleared her of all of Nicky Hager’s scurrilous accusations. Judith is a family friend of the Slaters, will always remain one, and Hager’s poisonous attempt to take her down with hearsay “evidence” ultimately failed.

Had John Key had bigger balls, he would not have stood her down and if he had any honour he would have re-instated her instead of pushing her on the back bench once her name was fully cleared.

John Key also cut and run when he saw problems looming and that says a lot about his courage. Judith Collins is staying to fight back and that says even more about hers.

She is a strong performer in the debating chamber and is highly ambitious – she put her hat in the ring for National Party leadership in 2016. “I think we will find that her way of doing business suits Opposition,” Opposition leader Bill English said following the announcement of portfolios.

If English hadn’t promoted her, the general feeling of discontent would have had a very suitable champion.

In this case, for Bill, he’s chosen to keep his enemies closer.

– Newshub