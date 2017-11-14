Justin and ‘Cinda – the new power couple

A hooooot romance, with no kisses…

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has invited Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit New Zealand during talks at the East Asia Summit in the Philippines.

In comments before the meeting Trudeau said the two had a lot of issue to discuss where they had shared values including a progressive trade agenda, climate change and oceans or “redeveloping a feminist international development policy”.

According to Canada’s government it targets gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

“We have an awful lot to talk about,” Trudeau said.

Ardern referred to their “ground breaking Skype conversation” after she was elected and said the two had similar issues to grapple with.

She said she was inviting Trudeau to visit in front of the media “and you should feel bound by that now”.

Ardern later added that she had also invited Trudeau to visit Antarctica.

She said they had a shared interest in climate change issues and it would be a good opportunity for him to see the work New Zealand was doing in Antarctica on climate change.

“I understand it’s a big undertaking. He obviously has a number of issues on his plate as every domestic leader does, but it’s an invitation that we will reiterate perhaps when he is looking at going to Papua New Guinea for the next Apec (meeting).

“She said she had invited him at his “soonest availability or whenever it suited” to visit.